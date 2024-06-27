“It Is Like Living A Dream,” Says David Dhawan

Right now David Dhawan is the happiest father/grandfather in the world. “My two sons, their children and my wife, we are all together. We have our meals together.It’s like living out a dream. I couldn’t ask for more. God has been very kind.Kissiki nazar na lag jaye.”

The irrepressible David Dhawan is back where he belongs shooting a new comedy. This time it is another comedy starring his son Varun .

“This is my third film with my son. You can call it my gift for his new fatherhood, ha ha. Before you ask if it is going to be any different from my other films, the answer is a yes or no. It would be in the David Dhawan space: why should I do something different when I am doing fine? I always say, why open the bonnet in the middle of the road when the car is running smoothly? At the same time, I’ve to adapt with the times. The loud comedy of Haseena Maan Jaayegi won’t work today,” says David.

Haseena Maan Jaayegi turns 25 this week. David has only fond memories . “Govinda Sanju(Dutt), Karisma Kapoor, Pooja Batra, Kaderbhai, Paresh Rawal , Anupam, Satish Kaushik….it was so much fun. We were a team. We laughed ate pranked …shooting was a picnic. It isn’t the same any more. I can’t do with Varun what I did with Govinda. Varun is not similar to Govinda at all. Govinda was a legend in his own right with a style no one can copy. What Govinda and I did together in films like Haseena Maan Jayegi, Hero No 1 and Coolie No 1 can’t be repeated with any other hero.”

David’s new comedy will introduce the electrifying Telugu dancer-actress Sreeleela to Hindi cinema. “Jee haan, Sreeleela is there. So is Mrunal Thakur. Now don’t day Sreeleela will dance, Mrinal will do the emotions and Varun the comedy. Aisa nahin hai. Just watch what I do with them.Sreeleela will be making her Hindi debut and she will be doing a lot more than just dancing. She is no doubt an electrifying dancer. Varun will have to work hard to keep with her.”