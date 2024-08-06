David Dhawan remarks ‘theater aao aur aukaat dikhao’ to people releasing films on OTT

Filmmaker David Dhawan needs no introduction at all, as he is one of the most celebrated filmmakers in the Hindi entertainment industry having directed over 40 films, and he is especially known for all his comedy films over the years. There was a time when Dhawan would have even five films released in one calendar year – a feat that is rare and perhaps impossible to think of even today.

However, understandably, the actor has become rather selective with his projects lately and for the first time, it has been over four years since he has had any film release. In a recent candid interview with Arbaaz Khan, Dhawan was asked about the advent of OTT and if that has led to the charm of films in theatres dying down a bit, Dhawan did not mince his words and opened up on the same.

Dhawan said that he doesn’t believe that the charm of a film in a theatre is lost at all, and he also feels that OTT is a safe space for people nowadays to release their films. He mentioned how he feels that they are scared of the media and the fate of a film because one doesn’t know how the film performed. He even said, ‘theater aao aur aukaat dikhao’ adding that they won’t do that. He highlighted that anyone can do OTT, and then when there are claps directed at a scene in the theatre, nothing can replace that.

He concluded by saying he is a theatre guy. It is to be noted that his last film, Coolie No. 1 witnessed a release on Amazon Prime Video owing to having a release in peak pandemic time.