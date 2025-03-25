Sunny Deol on how Bollywood producers should learn from South producers

At the trailer launch of Jaat, actor Sunny Deol shared insights about his journey with the film and expressed admiration for the way South Indian producers approach filmmaking. Deol, who signed the project during the filming of Gadar 2, recalled how the script passed through multiple hands before director Gopichand Malineni took it forward.

Initially, Deol was in discussions for a different project with Malineni. However, when the director narrated Jaat to him, he immediately connected with its storyline and decided to be part of it. He described the film as unique and something he was eager to work on.

While speaking about his experience, Deol also highlighted a key difference between Bollywood and South Indian film industries. He praised the producers of Jaat for their strong belief in the story and their commitment to the director’s vision. According to him, the producers did not interfere in the creative process, allowing the film to be made with full artistic freedom.

He pointed out that many Bollywood producers could learn from this approach. He emphasized that filmmaking should be driven by conviction in the narrative rather than external pressures. Deol noted that South Indian producers prioritize storytelling, ensuring that the film’s essence remains intact.

By drawing attention to these differences, Deol suggested that Bollywood could benefit from adopting a similar mindset. He believes that when producers trust their directors and give them creative liberty, it results in stronger storytelling and a better cinematic experience.

