“It Was Indeed Surreal,” Kiran Rao On Laapata Ladies At The Supreme Court

Kiran Rao’s Laapata Ladies has gone even further. On August 9 this big-little films was screened for the Chief Justice Of India.

Speaking exclusively to this writer Kiran Rao said, “It’s a great honour for our film, and on behalf of my entire cast and crew I am grateful and proud for this opportunity to screen our film in the Supreme Court. It was indeed surreal .We were so warmly received by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, his wife Ms Kalpana Das, and the entire Supreme Court team. We had an opportunity to observe proceedings in the CJI’s court, interact with eminent Justices like Justice Nagarathna and Justice Hrishikesh Roy, and be part of the screening in the Supreme Court auditorium and the interaction post screening. That’s not all. We were graciously hosted at CJI Chandrachud’s home for dinner, which we greatly enjoyed. It was one of the most memorable experiences of my life!”

Kiran admits the love shown to Laapata Ladies has taken her by surprise. “I had hoped the film would resonate with audiences and have a long life, but I didn’t expect this extent of love at all. This affection for the film and the themes it touches upon is a genuine reaction, for which I am grateful beyond measure.”