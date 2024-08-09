Ahead of Laapataa Ladies screening at Supreme Court of India, Kiran Rao express gratitude, saying, “Thank you all for giving our film such love and support!”

Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions’ ‘Laapataa Ladies,’ directed by Kiran Rao, has won the hearts of the audience with its interesting story and humor. The film not only entertained the audience but also left a significant impact with its engaging narrative. While the film garnered tremendous love from both audiences and critics during its theatrical and OTT release, it is all set for its screening at the Supreme Court of India in the presence of producers Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao.

While expressing her delight on the screening of Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court of India, director Kiran Rao shared, “It fills my heart with immense pride to see Laapataa Ladies making history by being screened at the Supreme Court of India. I am deeply grateful to the honourable Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for this rare honour. From the beginning, we had hoped that the story of Phool and Jaya would resonate deeply, but the outpouring of love from audiences has been nothing short of extraordinary, far exceeding our expectations. Thank you all for giving our film such love and support!”

Presented by Jio Studios, ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, the film is still running in theaters. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.