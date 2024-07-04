‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Box Office: Becomes the second-highest grossing Hindi film of 2024; on track to beat ‘Fighter’ as well

It has just been a week since the mega-ambitious magnum opus, Kalki 2898 AD released but the wave of the film has continued and only managed to get stronger and stronger thus sustaining well on the box office on all fronts. The film was always expected to score big on the Telugu circuit but the Hindi belt being the second most preferred space owing to the appeal was always a question.

However, surpassing several predictions, Kalki 2898 AD has performed incredibly well at the Hindi box office as well, where the film has now surpassed Shaitaan to become the second-highest grossing Hindi film of 2024 and garnered Rs 152.5 cr. As known, that list is currently led by Fighter, that released back in January and grabbed Rs 199.45 cr. Six months later, it is still the highest-grossing Hindi film but the trending of Kalki 2898 AD doesn’t rule out the possibility that it might surpass Fighter to become the highest-grosser.

Globally, Kalki 2898 AD has emerged as the most successful Indian film of 2024. After six days in theatres, the producers of the film, Vyjayanthi Movies, claimed that the movie has grossed Rs 700 crore worldwide. From the sixth to the seventh day, the drop was only of 14.23 per cent. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, this takes the film’s Indian nett collection to Rs 393.4 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD will also face some competition with the release of Sarfira and Hindustani 2 coming in this week.