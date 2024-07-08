Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: The film becomes the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024

Apart from being one of the, if not the most ambitious film in recent memory, director Nag Ashwin’s mega film, Kalki 2898 AD has continued to break several box office records and has now surpassed another one thus achieving a huge feat.

After earning Rs 17.50 cr on its second Saturday in the Hindi belt, Kalki 2898 AD sent all the cash registers ringing as it went on to garner a stupendous Rs 22 cr thus making sure that the film is now the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024 – surpassing Fighter, which stood at Rs 199 cr.

The domestic box office overall stands at Rs 510 cr where apart from Hindi, Telugu has been the biggest contributor to the moolah. Marking several records, Kalki 2898 AD is now Prabhas’ second highest-grossing film after Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion, even surpassing Salaar – Part 1: Ceasefire.

Furthermore, the film is now the third Telugu film to cross the Rs 200 cr mark being dubbed in Hindi after the likes of Baahubali 2 and RRR. Another interesting number is how a second Sunday of Rs 22 cr is at par with Day 1 of the film, which was also Rs 22.50 cr.

Kalki 2898 AD is a mythological sci-fi drama featuring Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Disha Patani as Roxie, Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwathama and Kamal Haasan as Supreme Yaskin. The movie also includes cameo appearances by Mrunal Thakur, Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda and Dulquer Salmaan. It released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.