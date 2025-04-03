Kangana Ranaut Fails to Respond in Court Hearing on Sedition and Defamation Case

A special court for MP/MLA cases held a hearing on Wednesday regarding the sedition and defamation case against actress and BJP MP from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut. The complaint was filed by Agra-based advocate Ramashankar Sharma, who alleged that Ranaut made offensive remarks about farmers and freedom fighters.

During the previous hearing, Ranaut’s legal representative had sought more time to present documents. The court granted the request, allowing for a formal response. However, at the latest hearing, neither Ranaut nor her lawyer submitted any reply. Her counsel was also absent from court proceedings.

The case is scheduled for its next hearing on April 16, 2025. The complaint asserts that Ranaut’s comments were inflammatory, including allegations that she referred to farmers using derogatory terms and undermined Mahatma Gandhi’s ideology of non-violence. She was also accused of belittling India’s independence movement.

In an earlier session, the court recorded testimonies from the plaintiff and two witnesses. Following this, formal notices were sent to Ranaut’s registered addresses in Kullu-Manali and Delhi, instructing her to either appear personally or send legal representation. These notices were issued three times.

Despite the court’s directives, Ranaut has yet to appear or respond in the case. Legal experts suggest that failure to comply may influence the proceedings in the coming sessions. The court will now determine the next course of action based on the available evidence and Ranaut’s legal response, if any.