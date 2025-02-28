Kangana Ranaut & Javed Akhtar bury the hatchet; settle cases after five years

Actor and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar have put an end to their prolonged legal dispute. After battling in court for five years over defamation cases, the two have now reached a resolution through mediation.

Ranaut shared the update with her followers on Instagram, mentioning that Akhtar was considerate during the mediation process. She also revealed that he has agreed to write songs for her upcoming directorial project. Alongside her statement, she posted a picture reflecting the resolution of their differences.

Their legal conflict began in 2020 after Ranaut’s interview with a news channel, which followed the passing of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. During the interview, she recalled an incident where Akhtar allegedly advised her to apologize to actor Hrithik Roshan. She claimed he warned her about consequences if she did not comply, stating that powerful individuals could make things difficult for her.

Akhtar, refuting the claims, took legal action against Ranaut, filing a defamation suit. He asserted in court that her statements in the interview were completely false. The case remained contentious for years, drawing attention from the media and public.

With the mediation process bringing an end to their courtroom battle, both parties have now moved forward, closing a long-standing chapter of legal disputes. The agreement marks a significant turn in their legal history, allowing them to focus on their respective professional commitments.