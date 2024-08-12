Kanguva Trailer Out: Suriya And Bobby Deol Face Off In Grand Spectacle

The release of the trailer for the highly anticipated film Kanguva has generated significant excitement among fans and the industry. The film stars Suriya in a compelling and transformative role as a tribal chief who faces off against Bobby Deol, who portrays the antagonist. The impressive visuals, high production values, and grand scale presented in the trailer have received widespread praise.

Watch The Kanguva Trailer Here!

Kanguva is shaping to be one of the year’s most significant cinematic events. The film’s trailer hints at an intense and immersive storyline, combined with striking cinematography that enhances the overall impact of the scenes. Suriya’s portrayal of the tribal chief has particularly stood out, with many praising his dedication to the role and the physical transformation he underwent.

Suriya Sivakumar Tweet On Kanguva Trailer-

Suriya’s recent tweet further fueled the excitement surrounding the film. He expressed his pride in the project and shared the trailer as a birthday gift to the film’s director, Siruthai Siva. Suriya wrote, “Incredibly proud of all that we have done together as a team, thank you, have a very very happy birthday dearest Siva!! Here’s our #Kanguvatrailer for you dear all!”

About Kanguva Film-

Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language fantasy action film directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green and UV Creations. The film stars Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in their Tamil film debuts. It is scheduled to be release this Dussehra, October 10, 2024.

