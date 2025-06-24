Krystle D’Souza Pens Emotional Note as She Bids Farewell to Her Grandmother

Sad news surfaced this morning when Krystle D’souza’s granny passed away. Krystle remembers her.

Krystle D’Souza wrote an emotional message with a picture of the church, saying, “You were home in every way that mattered.”

TV and film actress Krystle D’Souza’s grandmother passed away recently. Sharing this deeply personal moment, Krystle posted an emotional picture from the church and wrote a heart-touching message remembering her grandmother, which made fans and social media users emotional.

Krystle wrote, “She spoke Konkani, I spoke English… so we found each other in Hindi. Half-understood words, fully felt love. Her prayers, her warmth, her laugh… Even from afar, she made me feel close. Rest easy, granny. You were home in every way that mattered. Amen.”

This post clearly shows how deeply Krystle was attached to her grandmother. Despite the language barriers, the love and affection between them were unmatched. Grandma’s blessings, her affection and smile always remained like a comforting “home” for Krystle.

Krystle D’Souza has received a lot of love from the audience through TV serials “Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai”, “Ek Nayi Pehchaan”, and “Belan Wali Bahu”. She was last seen in the 2024 film Visfot.

On this sad occasion, her fans and many artists from the industry have expressed condolences.

May God give Krystle and her family the strength to bear this loss.

May the departed soul rest in peace.

