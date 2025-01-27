Krystle DSouza Celebrates The Birthday Of Her Rumoured Boyfriend Gulaam Gouse Deewani; Check For Details

Popular actress Krystle DSouza has certainly not labelled her relationship with restauranteur Gulaam Gouse Deewani. However, she has been vocal in expressing her closeness with the man who means a lot to her. In recent interviews, when questioned whether she dates Gulaam, Krystle has clearly stated that she is not keen on naming the relationship till the time she has the ring on her finger which can make her relationship official. She had also specified that she had been in many relationships that made her feel that any sort of premature announcement was not acceptable. Well, this yet-not-official close relationship that they share is heartening to watch. Krystle’s recent post is to celebrate the moment, as it is Gulaam’s birthday.

In the post, she calls him her daily dose of happiness, laughter, anger, joy and much more. She pours her heart as she expresses her lovely wish for her favourite man.

She writes on social media,

krystledsouza

18 h

Literal translation: May all your dreams always come true 🤲🏻

🧿

Happy birthday to my daily dose of laughter, adventure, happiness, anger and pure joy !

You are still the nicest human I know everrrrrr ♥️

Courtesy: Instagram

Soon, friends, well-wishers and fraternity colleagues sent out their warmest of wishes for the couple and appreciated their togetherness.

Krystle who came to the limelight on TV with her show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, was last seen on TV in Belan Wali Bahu. She is slated to be seen making a big screen debut soon.

Here’s wishing more happiness on this special day!!