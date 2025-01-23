Krystle D’Souza attends Coldplay concert with rumored boyfriend, Gulaam Gouse Deewani

Actor Krystle D’Souza was among the many attendees at the recent Coldplay concert, which drew a large crowd of fans and celebrities alike. The actor was not alone at the event, as she was accompanied by her rumored boyfriend, Gulaam Gouse Deewani.

Gulaam, who is involved in the restaurant business, has reportedly been in a relationship with Krystle for over two and a half years. Though the couple has not made any official announcement about their relationship, their frequent appearances together have sparked ongoing speculation. Numerous photos and videos featuring the duo have surfaced online, further fueling rumors about their relationship status.

Previously, Gulaam shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram that included Krystle, Rithvik Dhanjani, and Priyanka Talukdar from a trip, which caught fans’ attention. On March 1, 2022, he posted a photo with Krystle to wish her on her birthday, where the two were seen smiling warmly as Gulaam held her from behind.

Krystle, who gained recognition for her role as Jeevika Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, has been a well-known face in the television industry. In 2018, she won a Gold Award for Best Actress in a Comic Role for her performance in Belan Wali Bahu. She was last seen in the film Visfot, which premiered on JioCinema.

The appearance of Krystle and Gulaam at the concert has once again brought their rumored relationship into the spotlight, with fans eager to know more about the duo’s equation.