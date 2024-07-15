It’s Vacation Time At Coorg For Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza And Friends; Check Pics Here

Ekta Kapoor who recently rejoiced on the occasion of Balaji Telefilms’ long-running show on Zee TV, Bhagya Lakshmi completing 1000 episodes is presently on holiday. She is seen posting pictures and videos from the amazing destination of Coorg in Karnataka. She is seen along with popular actress and friend Krystle D’Souza, her son, and a good friend and associate at work, Tanusri Dasgupta.

Ekta was seen sharing pictures from their beautiful resort. And they seem to be enjoying indoors, as it is raining in the place. Ekta took her fans on a tour of their suite, which has many rooms. Ekta also took pictures and videos in the out as soon as the rain stopped. One can watch the wet grass, wet ground and the beautiful scenic ambience of Coorg in the videos.

Also, Ekta and others were seen chilling it off in their rooms. Krystle was seen spending time with Ekta’s son.

You can check the pictures and videos there.

View Instagram Post 1: It's Vacation Time At Coorg For Ekta Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza And Friends; Check Pics Here

Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all enjoying the pictures shared by Ekta? Are you loving the weather out there in Coorg? You can continue to catch glimpses from Ekta’s vacation!!