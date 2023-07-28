Kushi Title Song Promo: Vijay Deverakonda wins it with his charm once again

PAN Indian romantic drama “Kushi” is creating immense anticipation among moviegoers, as it features the dynamic duo of Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha in the lead roles. Helmed by the talented director Shiva Nirvana, the film is all set to hit theatres on September 1, 2023. With the shooting recently wrapped up, the post-production phase is in full swing, promising a visually captivating cinematic experience.

The musical promotions have kicked off, and the audience has already been treated to two enchanting songs, “Naa Roja Nuvve” and “Aradhya,” which received an overwhelming response. Building up the excitement further, the makers have now unveiled the promo for the title song, and it is nothing short of magical. Vijay Devarakonda’s mesmerizing presence, adorned in exquisite costumes and set against the backdrop of exotic foreign locales, adds to the allure of the visual spectacle. The film’s music composer, Hesham Abdul Wahab, seems ready to deliver yet another chartbuster that will captivate the listeners.

Accompanied by Shiva Nirvana’s poetic lyrics “Kushi Nuvvu Kanabadithe.. Kushi Nee Maata Vinapadithe,” the title song promises to be an enchanting ode to love and romance. The chemistry between the lead pair is expected to be the highlight of the song, adding an extra layer of emotion and charm. Fans can hardly wait for the full song release on July 28, which is anticipated to be a treat for the senses.

“Kushi” is backed by the renowned production house, Mythri Movie Makers, and boasts an impressive ensemble cast including P. Murali Sharma, Jayaram, Sachin Khedakar, Saranya Pradeep, and Vennela Kishore, among others, who are set to deliver stellar performances in key roles. As the film gears up for its grand release, the excitement among fans and the film fraternity continues to soar, making “Kushi” one of the most-awaited romantic dramas of the year.

