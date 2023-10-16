Movies | News

Lalit Pandit On Jatin-Lalit’s Blockbuster Music In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The title song is hummed to this day. “It has a tempting timeless lilt to it. I am so proud that our title song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is Karan Johar’s Dharma Production introductory music at the beginning of each film of theirs.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
16 Oct,2023 11:18:15
Lalit Pandit On Jatin-Lalit’s Blockbuster Music In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 861726

Karan Johar’s career-making debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai released today 25 years ago.

Lalit Pandit feels the songs and music played a big hand in its success. “It is one of the best scores of my brother and I.It is an absolute personal favourite of mine and I remember it all clearly as if it all happened just yesterday.”

For Lalit what made KKHH the film specially memorable was the music. “KKHH was indeed a great film and had a completely different vibe from anything that happened earlier in the film industry.Karan Johar wrote a great script and directed brilliantly with his own personal style and brought a change to Indian cinema .It had a great story line,fantastic actors and produced lavishly from all point of views.But what makes a film really memorable eventually is its music.”

Lalit feels all great Hindi cinema must have memorable music. “All memorable films have to have a great musical score for it to be remembered and cherished .We can find many examples of this fact in the careers of superstars starting right from Dev Anand to Rajesh Khanna to Shah Rukh Khan.We remember these great actors even more because of the music they have had.”

KKHH came to Jatin-Lalit at a time when they were extremely busy . “ Jatin and I realised Karan Johar needed to be given special attention and time from us to deliver the score the film needed. Right from Karan’s narration it was clear this was The Film and it deserved great effort.”

Each song has memories attached to it. “The first song that was recorded was Koi mil gaya and Karan wanted that song first because it involved every character in the film as well as it would set the tone of the music the film required.I remember when I first sang out the tune to him he sort of liked it but thought it was very long.It indeed was!But I explained that he has a lot of kids singing along and each character will get lines to sing , etc.I was very happy to see that he had the confidence in us. I predicted, ‘Karan, the song will work great.’ When it got recorded Karan did tell me that he was very happy with the song and that all of them(assistants and actors )loved it. I was very happy too about it.”

The title song is hummed to this day. “It has a tempting timeless lilt to it. I am so proud that our title song of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is Karan Johar’s Dharma Production introductory music at the beginning of each film of theirs.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Related Post

Lalit Pandit Exclusively On His Association With Lataji 856174
Lalit Pandit Exclusively On His Association With Lataji
Lalit Pandit On The Magic Of Dev Anand 855175
Lalit Pandit On The Magic Of Dev Anand
Lalit Pandit Speaks On His Association With Asha Bhosle 849718
Lalit Pandit Speaks On His Association With Asha Bhosle
As Singer-Actress Sulakshana Pandit Turns A Year Older, Her Brother Composer Lalit Pandit Pens A Heartfelt Note 833252
As Singer-Actress Sulakshana Pandit Turns A Year Older, Her Brother Composer Lalit Pandit Pens A Heartfelt Note
Auto Draft 833035
“She Is A Mother & Sister To Me”, Music Composer Lalit Pandit Speaks On His Sister Sulakshana Pandit As She Turns 69 On July 12
As Aziz Mirza’s Shah Rukh-Rani Starrer Chalte Chalte Celebrates 20 Years on June 13, Lalit Pandit of Jatin-Lalit speaks about its chartbusting music. 815539
As Aziz Mirza’s Shah Rukh-Rani Starrer Chalte Chalte Celebrates 20 Years on June 13, Lalit Pandit of Jatin-Lalit speaks about its chartbusting music.

Latest Stories

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam ends relationship with Rishi 861746
Bhagya Lakshmi update: Neelam ends relationship with Rishi
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Manpreet’s emotional conversation 861745
Kumkum Bhagya update: Prachi and Manpreet’s emotional conversation
Love is a boundless ocean of understanding, trust, and unconditional support: Sheena Chohan 861743
Love is a boundless ocean of understanding, trust, and unconditional support: Sheena Chohan
Mission Raniganj Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh Shared Heartfelt Note on National Cinema Day 861742
Mission Raniganj Movie Producer Deepshikha Deshmukh Shared Heartfelt Note on National Cinema Day
My shoot for Pashminna in the peaceful locales of Kashmir has made me grow spiritually: Angad Hasija 861737
My shoot for Pashminna in the peaceful locales of Kashmir has made me grow spiritually: Angad Hasija
Despite the India vs. Pakistan match, Mission Raniganj remained the first choice for the audience! 861734
Despite the India vs. Pakistan match, Mission Raniganj remained the first choice for the audience!
Read Latest News