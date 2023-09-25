Lalit Pandit On The Magic Of Dev Anand

It’s Dev Anand’s 100th birthday on September 26, and composer Lalit Pandit who had the privilege of working with Dev Saab in three films, wants to reminisce on the beautiful days when both Lalit and Jatin worked closely with the indefatigable maestro.

Says Lalit, “Dev Sahab even at the age of 80-plus had a tremendous, charming personality and what I feel is when a man has worked so much as Dev Sahab you create an impression and profile of that great human being always in your mind which makes you be in awe of the person!I have loved Dev Sahab’s films and their unbelievable music.He was an extremely dedicated person who loved his work and always wanted to be at it.I guess that was the reason why he lived a healthy life and worked right till the end.It’s a dream of a life that Dev Sahab had!”

The entire Pandit family is a fan of Dev Anand. “That’s right my entire family including me are Dev Sahab’s fans.When we got a call from Dev Sahab asking my brother Jatin and I to come and meet him at his Anand Studio we knew he was going to offer us a film to work with him.It was extremely exciting to realise I was going to meet THE Dev Anand and would be working with him.I had several questions in my mind which I was thinking I would ask him gradually as our relations would develop.”

The film was Dev Sahab’s Gangster in 1994. “We were early in our career and had a few releases like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Khiladi and Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman when Dev Sahab called us.It was mesmerizing to meet him and hear him narrating the film’s story.He quickly went on to give us a small narration of the story and the songs that he wanted.It was great to see him and his expressive face narrating a story which actually I don’t remember except that it was Dev Sahab who was in front of me.My eldest brother Mandheerbhai was the most excited when he came to know that Dev Sahab had called us.Mandheerbhai being the eldest among us siblings had seen the glory days of Dev Sahab.”

Lalit recalls the recordings with Dev Anand. “It was all fun and excitement during the music sessions Jatin and I had with Dev Saab. The thing was, we were growing in our career and a lot of time had to be given in doing music sittings composing and recording schedules for Gangster .For Dev Saab’s meetings we had to go to his Anand Studio penthouse for music sessions which would go on all day.We had our team who would all go for these sessions and though it was fun for all of us it was time-consuming.”

Gangster was the first film where Lataji sang for Jatin-Lalit.

Says Lalit, “We wanted Lataji to sing one of our songs as we loved her but we were too young and in awe to ask her .When for a song Dev Saab asked us who we think the song should be sung by Jatin and I together screamed , ‘Latajiiiii!!!!!’.We knew instinctively she would not say a NO to Dev Saab !So it was in Dev Saab’s film Gangster that the great Legend Lataji sang for the first time for Jatin-Lalit.The song was Maine pyar kisi se kiya.”

Lalit vividly recalls that morning when Lataji arrived for the recording of Dev Anand’s song. “It was such a beautiful day of my life when I saw Lataji coming into Bombay Lab Studio in the morning session to sing our song.It was decided between us brothers that I would rehearse with Lataji for the song.They thought the ice would be better broken with me.So there I was sitting with Dev Saab while Lata Didi heard and learnt the song!I can’t forget that beautiful moment of my life.Indeed I got along very well with Didi and soon we were talking on different topics and having a good laugh!I loved it!!”

Lalit also recalled the warm vibes shared between Dev Anand and Lataji. “When Lataji had arrived for the recording, Dev Saab went forward and gave a huge hug to Didi and I can’t forget how shy she felt!It was an unforgettable moment to see Lataji embarrassed and feeling shy from a Dev Anand Hug!I have the visual encrypted in my mind and it will always be unforgettable for me!!”

The lean days had crept into Dev Saab’s filmmaking . Recalls Lalit, “His cinema didn’t work anymore but he was still a great producer and worked like a soldier .He would be the first person to enter the recording studio.A couple of times we were embarrassed to see him there before us and we apologized to him.The thing was he would reach before any because of his old habit of punctuality. Lalit and I decided to be there for recordings before he came as a respect to his seniority and stature.We would reach Film Centre studio at 9 am and be sitting with him talking and asking our curious kiddy questions about this song,that song , Zeenat Aman, Waheeda Rehman, Dada Burman(SD)…He was extremely gracious and answered us patiently.I remember one particular music session which had gone on till evening and (screenwriter ) K .A Narayan and Goldie Sahab(Vijay Anands) came over!We all sat till about 2 am and it was great to hear them talk about their working days and different songs and anecdotes.”

Lalit and his brother Jatin went on to work with Dev Anand on another film called Censor.

Recalls Lalit, “By then we had done Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and we were on top of our musical career. Dev Saab had again called us and we were worried this time because we would have to let go of a few films .It was Sulakshana Didi (singer Sulakshana Pandit) who told us, ‘Don’t even think about saying a no to Dev Sahab !He has to be given priority and the respect that he deserves!Work overtime and do whatever he asks.’ We did what our sister advised us to!we would as usual sit all day at Dev Sab’s sittings at his place and never told him about our problems.”

Lalit recalls Dev Saab’s incontestable largesse. “The great Dev Sahab had come for my marriage reception with Dilip Sahab and I felt so honoured for their gracious gesture.I feel blessed in many ways having had a glimpse of many great people and some beautiful moments of fun in my lifetime.”

Lalit remembers doing another Dev Anand film. “There was another film we did which wasn’t directed by Dev Saab but he was there in it: Return Of Jewel Thief. I went with my daughter Sehar to see Johnny Mera Naam and Jewel Thief in theatres screening these films for Dev Anand’s 100th birthday and we had a ball!Happy birthday, Dev Saab.You will dwell in our hearts forever.”