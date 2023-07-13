As Singer-Actress Sulakshana Pandit Turns A Year Older, Her Brother Composer Lalit Pandit Pens A Heartfelt Note

“Thank you, Sulakshana Didi, for all that you have done for me and the family over the years.I have always seen at different stages of my life ,your guidance and efforts to see to it that I complete my education all the way.

When I was small I wouldn’t understand why you were after me to go to a boarding school and study there and I used to feel it’s not fair that all of you got to watch television and videos whereas I was packed up to Panchgani for studies.

But now I realize how important it was ,what you did for me in most steps of my life.Thank you is a small word but I have tremendous love and a deep sense of appreciation for what you have done not only for me,but for all us brothers and sisters.

If it wasn’t for you there would have been no Jatin-Lalit. More than a sister, you are our mother figure, the Devi Maa who thinks only for others. Didi, I know you are not in good health.I wish I could take away all your pain. I wish I could be the one to light up your life the way you lit the lives of all us brothers and sisters.”