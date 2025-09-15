Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 10: Sivakarthikeyan starrer stands at 56.7 Cr India Net

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 10: Madharaasi has collected 56.7 crore India Net in its ten-day journey. The film had a great start, with 13.65 crore on the opening day. The collections dropped slightly on Saturday and Sunday, but the first-week total reached 49 crore. The biggest chunk of this came from the Tamil version, which contributed 43.55 crore.

The film again strengthened its hold in the second weekend. After 1.8 crore on Friday, 2.9 crore was added on Saturday, and three crore on Sunday. Thus, the total collection of 10 days reached 56.7 crore.

If we look at the language data, the Tamil version has done business of 51.15 crore, Hindi only 0.5 crore, and Telugu 5.05 crore.

According to the footfalls and occupancy reports, the film’s hold has been strongest in Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, growth in the Telugu belt was limited after the initial days.

Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Madharasi is a psychological action thriller. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasant, Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, and Vikrant in important roles. The story is based on a man who fights a dangerous North Indian syndicate while battling Fregoli delusion.

The story’s intensity, Sivakarthikeyan’s performance, and Anirudh’s music have made the film popular among the audience. Now it remains to be seen how much more the film earns after the second week.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!