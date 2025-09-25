Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 20: Sivakarthikeyan starrer crosses 62.12 Cr

Madharaasi Box Office Collection Day 20: Tamil superstar Sivakarthikeyan’s much-awaited film Madharaasi has impressed audiences since its release. Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, this psychological action thriller film has collected 62.12 crores at the India net box office in 20 days.

The film had a solid opening day and earned a total of 13.65 crore on Day 1, which included 12 crore from Tamil and 1.55 crore from Telugu. This was followed by Saturday and Sunday collections of 12.1 crore and 11.4 crore, respectively. Overall, the film held strong over the weekend and did business of 37.15 crore.

However, the collection dropped from Monday onwards. On Day 4, it was only 4.15 crore, followed by 3.2 crore on Tuesday and 2.5 crore on Wednesday. The film dropped to 2 crore on Thursday, and the Week 1 total stood at 49 crore.

The second week also started slowly, with the film earning just 1.35 crore on Day 8. Saturday, 2.9 crores, Sunday, three crores, and one crore on Monday, Tuesday, one crore, Wednesday, 0.82 crores, Thursday, 0.72 crores, Friday, 0.21 crores, Saturday, 0.46 crores, Sunday, 0.52 crores, Monday, 0.12 crores. Tuesday 0.13 crores. Wednesday 0.13 crores. Thus, the film’s net India collection for 20 days has become 62.12 crores.

Madharasi is an action thriller with a deep psychological background. Sivakarthikeyan plays the character of a person who has a mental illness called Fregoli delusion. The story revolves around a North Indian arms mafia that wants to spread gun culture in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, Sivakarthikeyan’s character gets entangled in this dangerous mission and embarks on a deep emotional journey.

Along with Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Vasant, Vidyut Jamwal, Biju Menon, Vikrant, and Shabbir Kallarakkal play important roles in the film.

The duo of director A.R. Murugadoss and music composer Anirudh Ravichander has presented the film on a grand scale.

Made on a huge budget of 180 crore, the film’s box office collection has reached 70 crore (estimated gross). Although the film’s pace has slowed after the first week, if the word of mouth remains positive on the second weekend, the film can show growth again.

Madharasi is in the news due to its strong story, psychological thrill, and great action sequences. However, it still has a long way to go to recover its cost at the box office. Whether the film can maintain its hold in Week 3 remains to be seen.

