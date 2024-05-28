Maharagni Teaser: Kajol is kicking people exhibiting swagger alongside Prabhu Deva & Naseeruddin Shah

Acclaimed Telugu filmmaker Charan Tej Uppalapati, widely celebrated for his films, is making his much-awaited Hindi debut with the high-budget action thriller ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens.’

Featuring an ensemble cast including Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha Menon, Jisshu Sengupta and Aditya Seal, the highly anticipated mass entertainer marks the reunion of Kajol and Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Interestingly, the first schedule of ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’ was recently completed and now the makers have unveiled the official teaser of the film. The video opens with Prabhudeva stepping out of a charter plane, immediately setting the tone with his epic, badass persona as he takes down a group of goons. The action then shifts to Samyuktha Menon, who amidst a high-stakes chase, shares her quest for revenge. The narrative further takes a turn with Naseeruddin Shah lying in a hospital bed sharing his heartfelt last wish and Kajol emerging in her ‘Maharagni’ avatar, exuding power and strength as she packs a punch. The intriguing first glimpse promises a blend of intense action and gripping drama.

The ambitious action thriller boasts a great set of technicians as well which include GK Vishnu as the Director of Photography, Music Director Harshavardhan Rameshwar, and editor Navin Nooli. The screenplay is penned by Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana, while production designer Saahi Suresh will craft the visual aesthetics.

Opening up about the project, Director Charan Tej Uppalapati stated, “Directing Maharagni – Queen of Queens has been a labour of love. Collaborating with actors like Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseer sir, Samyukta Menon and Jishusen Gupta has elevated the project to new heights. Their unmatched charisma and acting abilities breathe life into the characters, and I can’t wait for the audience to witness this on screen.”

Further, Producer Harman Baweja shared, “Maharagni is a special project for Baweja Studios, driven by a compelling story. We are excited to collaborate with Eternal 7 and have an extraordinary cast featuring Kajol, Prabhudeva, Naseeruddin Shah and Samyukta Menon. Kajol’s talent and authenticity make her perfect for this role. At Baweja Studios, we believe in telling powerful stories, and I am thrilled to bring this project to life with such a stellar team.”

Adding to that, Producer Venkata Anish Dorigillu said, “As soon as I came across this story, I knew it carried a powerful message that needed to reach the masses. With Charan Tej Uppalapati’s keen eye for direction and the remarkable talent of our stellar cast, we are confident that we will deliver a unique vision that will make this story shine.”

Directed and Written by Charan Tej Uppalapati and Produced by Harman Baweja and Venkata Anish Dorigillu under the labels of Baweja Studios and E7 Entertainments, ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’ will be having a PAN-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.