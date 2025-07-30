Mahavatar Narsimha sold the highest tickets on Monday, Holds Strong on Day 5, Adds ₹5 Cr

Kleem Productions’ Mahavatar Narsimha, presented by Hombale Films, emerged as one of the most anticipated films of the year. It took Indian filmmaking to new heights, and the film blends grandeur, devotion, and storytelling in a way never seen before. Positioned as a true cinematic spectacle, Mahavatar Narsimha is a key part in the ambitious Mahavatar Cinematic Universe. The film roared into theatres with immense fanfare, drawing a large number of audiences, and the box office reflects this excitement. On Day 5 (Tuesday), the Hindi version of the film collected an impressive ₹5 crore. On Day 4 (Monday), it raked in 3.50 crore.

Even on weekdays, Mahavatar Narsimha is maintaining strong momentum, a testament to its mass appeal and positive word of mouth. The film is being praised for its powerful depiction of mythology, presented on an epic scale that resonates across generations. With nostalgic elements, fresh storytelling, it has created an experience that’s enchanting for children and adults alike. With rave reviews and growing buzz, the journey of Mahavatar Narsimha is far from over. Moreover, Because of discounted ticket price on Tuesday, nett is less but footfalls of the audience are highest on Tuesday.

Hombale Films and Kleem Productions have also officially unveiled the lineup for this ambitious animated franchise, which will span over a decade and chronicle the ten divine avatars of Lord Vishnu: Mahavatar Narsimha (2025), Mahavatar Parshuram (2027), Mahavatar Raghunandan (2029), Mahavatar Dwarkadhish (2031), Mahavatar Gokulananda (2033), Mahavatar Kalki Part 1 (2035), and Mahavatar Kalki Part 2 (2037).

Mahavatar Narsimha is directed by Ashwin Kumar and produced by Shilpaa Dhawan, Kushal Desai, and Chaitanya Desai under the banner of Kleem Productions, presented by Hombale Films, known for their compelling content, this dynamic partnership aims to deliver a cinematic marvel across various entertainment platforms. Mahavatar Narsimha was released in 3D and in five Indian languages on 25th July 2025.