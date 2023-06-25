ADVERTISEMENT
Mahesh Bhatt Remembers His Arth Producer Kuljit Pal Who Passed Away On June 24

Mahesh Bhatt is one of the finest and most incredible directors and filmmakers in the country. Right now, it's time to see what he has to say about his Arth Producer Kuljit Pal. Read here for more updates

Author: Subhash K Jha
25 Jun,2023 10:47:30
Producer Kuljit Pal who passed away on June 24, produced three of Mahesh Bhatt’s films including the game-changing Arth, also Aaj and Aashiana.

Recalling his long association with Kuljit, Mahesh says, “I used call Kuljit , Kuki. He was a force of nature, overflowing with a generous heart. His presence lit up every room, and his infectious humor brought joy to all.”

It is Kuljit’s influence in his life that Mahesh recalls most vividly, “It’s the profound impact he had on my life that I treasure most.Without Kuli’s unwavering support, my masterpiece Arth may never have come to life. When the industry turned its back on me and my career seemed destined for failure, Kuli stood by my side as a pillar of strength. He believed in my vision when no one else did.”

Mahesh recalls sharing tough and joyous times with Kuldip. “Together, we faced countless challenges, persevering through the toughest times. After completing Arth’s principal photography, we embarked on a grueling journey to find a producer who shared our unwavering conviction. Finally, Mr. Raj Chopra of Competent Movies emerged—a rare gem who believed in the power of our story beyond box office numbers.”

But it was Kuldip’s belief in Bhatt’s talent that made the director believe in himself. “Kuli’s unwavering faith and support that carried me through. He saw something in me that others didn’t, and I’ll forever be grateful. He gave me strength to overcome obstacles that threatened to shatter my dreams.”

Mahesh gets misty-eyed over the loss. “As I reflect on his legacy, my thoughts turn to his beloved daughter, Anamika. She now faces a world without her TV father’s radiant presence. It’s a void that can never be filled. Kuli was her sunshine, her guiding light, and my heart aches for her loss.Kuli’s generosity, bravery, and unwavering support are etched in my soul. He shaped my journey, revived my spirit, and enabled me to create art that resonates with audiences today. I’m forever indebted to him for his love, belief, and unwavering support.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Read Latest News