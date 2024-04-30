Mahira Khan’s response to Arijit Singh apologising to her at a concert grabs attention

It was a special situation that nobody saw coming where singer Arijit Singh was performing at a concert in Dubai recently, and there was a special guest in attendance.

It was none other than Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and interestingly, Singh initially failed to recognise her.

Rectifying the error, Singh went on to do a special gesture, as he apologized to her on stage and even went on to sing, Zaalima from Raees, that started Mahira alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

“You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal in a very nice way. Can we have camera there. I have been trying to recognise this person, then remembered I have sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen Mahira Khan sitting right infront of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima and it’s her song and she was singing and standing and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Maam gratitude and thank you so much,” said the singer.

As the video went viral, Khan seemingly reacted to the Indian singer’s apology and wrote on Instagram, “I wasn’t meant to be here for this.. but.. I guess I was. You know what I mean? What a pleasure it is to watch an artist perform.. whirling in joy, surrounded by love. But more than that, it’s beautiful when you see humility in an artist… because he knows, it isn’t him.. he’s just been blessed from up above. Stay blessed @arijitsingh Wah!”

That is indeed adorable, isn’t it?