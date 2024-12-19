Mamta Kulkarni Returns To India After 25 Years: Why The 90s Star Is Back In Spotlight?

90s Bollywood sensation Mamta Kulkarni returned to India after 25 years. She was a successful actress in the old era known for her impactful performances on screen in films like Karan Arjun, Ram Lakhan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Krantiveer, Sabse Bada Khiladi, Baazi and others. She announced her return through her social media, which made everyone happy, but simultaneously, the question arises: ‘Why did Mamta return to India after 25 years?’ Many fans speculate that Karan Arjun’s re-release in theater is the reason, but that’s not true.

Today, Mamta made her first public appearance after 25 years and posed for the paparazzi. She wore a black zipper and bottoms with red stripes. She left her hair open, and her red lips complemented her appearance. However, those wondering why Mamta returned to India after ages. So, let us reveal that in an interview with CNN-News18, the actress is back to witness the Kumbh Mela and has nothing to do with films.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DDtsS-sIl2P/?hl=en

Mamta’s statement reads, “I was outside India for 25 years, I was searching for myself. Now, Kumbh Mela is about to happen, so I have come here, but I am not going to go back to the film industry. I am happy with my life. Nor have I come to India for Bigg Boss. When I left India in 2000, I was a top actor in the film industry, I had 43 film offers. I left all this and now I don’t want to come back to films.”