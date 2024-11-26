Rakesh Roshan on Mamta Kulkarni’s absence as ‘Karan Arjun’ re-releases: Don’t know her whereabouts

Rakesh Roshan’s 1995 blockbuster Karan Arjun is set to hit theaters again on November 22, 2024, nearly three decades after its original release. The iconic film, featuring a stellar cast of Rakhee, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Mamta Kulkarni, remains a favorite among Bollywood fans. However, as the film prepares for its re-release, Roshan recently reflected on the absence of two key figures: legendary actor Amrish Puri, who has passed away, and Mamta Kulkarni, who has long disappeared from the limelight.

In an interaction, Roshan shared his thoughts on the re-release, expressing how the absence of Amrish Puri, who played the formidable antagonist Durjan Singh, feels poignant. When asked about Mamta Kulkarni, who portrayed the feisty Bindiya, Roshan admitted that he is not in touch with the actress and is unaware of her current whereabouts. “She might know about the re-release through social media,” he remarked.

Mamta Kulkarni was one of Bollywood’s most celebrated actresses in the 1990s, with hit films like Waqt Hamara Hai, Aashiq Awara, Krantiveer, China Gate, and Karan Arjun. Her performance in Karan Arjun and her dance number “Gup Chup Gup Chup” left an indelible mark on audiences. However, Kulkarni quit the film industry in 2002 and has since maintained a low profile, sparking speculation about her personal life.

Karan Arjun remains a landmark film, ranking as the second-highest grosser of 1995. Its re-release offers fans a chance to relive its magic, though the absence of some of its key contributors adds a bittersweet note to the celebration.