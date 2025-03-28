Hrithik Roshan turns director for ‘Krrish 4’; to go on floors next year

The Krrish franchise is set to return with its fourth installment, Krrish 4, which will begin filming in early 2026. This time, Hrithik Roshan will not only reprise his role as the titular superhero but will also direct the film, marking his debut as a filmmaker. The project will be jointly produced by Aditya Chopra and Rakesh Roshan.

Sources close to the development revealed that the script has been finalized, and pre-production is already underway. The team is currently working on the pre-visualization process to bring the film’s vision to life.

Rakesh Roshan shared that he is handing over the directorial responsibilities to his son, Hrithik, who has been deeply involved in the franchise from the beginning. He expressed confidence in Hrithik’s vision for the film and believed that Krrish 4 would continue to engage audiences in the years to come.

He also mentioned his excitement about Aditya Chopra’s involvement, stating that Chopra played a key role in encouraging Hrithik to take on the director’s role. With Yash Raj Films backing the project, he felt assured that the film would benefit from their expertise in large-scale productions.

According to Rakesh Roshan, the combination of Hrithik as director and Aditya Chopra as producer, with his own guidance, presents a unique opportunity for creativity. He added that the goal is to deliver an immersive theatrical experience that showcases Indian cinema on an international stage.

With a long pre-production phase planned, Krrish 4 is expected to be one of the most expansive projects in Indian cinema, aiming for a global appeal.