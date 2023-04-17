One more day , one more rumour about Siddharth Anand whose marketing team wants to build his image as the Rajamouli of Bollywood. And no harm in that, as long as you don’t tread into other people’s territory.

A report earlier this week informs us that Siddharth Anand is “in talks” to direct the fourth part of Krissh.

But when I asked Rakesh Roshan, who owns the Krissh franchise he laughed., “This is the first time I am hearing about this.”

In other words, there is absolutely no truth to these wild reports about Siddharth Anand getting into the Krissh territory.

A source close to the Krissh franchise says, “It is very insulting to Rakesh and Hrithik Roshan to presume anyone except Rakesh Roshan would direct the next Krissh film. He has directed the three Krissh films so far. Why would that change now? The Roshans are now working on cracking a plot for Krissh 4. As soon as they find a script, they will announce Krissh 4. And yes it will be directed by Rakesh Roshan, and no one else.”

One hopes that clears the air regarding Krissh 4. And yes, Siddharth Anand doesn’t have to direct every big project in Bollywood.