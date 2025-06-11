Mardaani 3: Rani Mukherjee Wraps Up Delhi Schedule

The shooting of Rani Mukerji‘s most awaited film Mardaani 3 is progressing rapidly. Recently, the film’s director Abhiraj Minawala informed about the end of the Delhi schedule on his social media. Abhiraj shared a photo from the shooting set and wrote, “And that’s a wrap in Delhi. Great schedule with a great team & now onto the next challenge. #Mardaani3”.

It is clear from this that the Delhi schedule of the film has been completed quite smoothly and now the whole team is busy preparing for the next location.

This time a new starcast will also be seen with Rani Mukerji in ‘Mardaani 3’. Recently, Shaitan fame Janaki Bodiwala has entered the film industry. Impressed by her performance, Aditya Chopra and Rani Mukerji chose her for this project. Janaki is also playing the role of a police officer in the film and she has started shooting for her part in Mumbai.

The Mardaani franchise has always been known for raising serious social issues. This time too, the film will focus on a strong social issue. The Yash Raj Films team says that with every part, they try to make the audience’s experience even better.

The coming year is going to be very special for Yash Raj Films. This year, Saiyaara will be released in July, War 2 in August, Alpha in December and Mardaani 3 in February next year. At the same time, work is also going on at a fast pace on big projects like Dhoom 4 and Pathan 2.

Now it will be interesting to see how this new pair of Rani Mukerji and Janaki Bodiwala spreads magic among the audience in ‘Mardaani 3’.

