Rani Mukerji to Return as Shivani Shivaji Roy in ‘Mardaani 3’, Release Date Confirmed

Yash Raj Films has officially announced the release date for the third chapter of its cop drama franchise, Mardaani. The film is set to arrive in theatres on February 27, 2026, just ahead of the Holi celebrations that year. The project will once again see Rani Mukerji in the central role of Shivani Shivaji Roy.

The Mardaani series, known for its central focus on law enforcement through a woman’s perspective, has remained a consistent offering from YRF for over a decade. With each film, the storyline has explored different aspects of crime and justice, with Mukerji’s character navigating complex investigations.

The third installment is expected to continue along the same trajectory, with new challenges awaiting the character. The announcement was made through a visual reveal that featured the lead actor in a strong, confrontational pose — hinting at the intensity that the narrative is likely to bring.

Choosing a release period that aligns with Holi appears to be a strategic move. The festival, rooted in themes of conflict and resolution, mirrors the broader arc often found in the Mardaani films — especially those that contrast societal issues with efforts to uphold justice.

The actress had earlier spoken about the film’s thematic tone, stating that the content would push boundaries. While no further details about the supporting cast or plot specifics have been made public yet, early reactions online suggest that interest in the title remains steady.

As production advances, Mardaani 3 is positioned to carry forward the legacy of one of Hindi cinema’s most recognizable female-led action franchises. With a confirmed release date and a leading performance from Mukerji, it is expected to draw audiences who have followed the journey since its inception.