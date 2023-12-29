Media Reports: Isha Koppikar and Timmy Narang part ways after 14 years of marriage

Bollywood actor Isha Koppikar and her hotelier-husband Timmy Narang have reportedly called it quits after 14 years of marriage. According to an ETimes report, the couple finalized their divorce in November of this year, citing compatibility issues as the reason for their separation.

A source close to the couple revealed, “The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter.”

Isha, known for her versatile roles in Bollywood, responded to the news with a statement emphasizing her need for privacy during this challenging time. In a text, she expressed, “I have nothing to say. It’s too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity.”

Isha and Timmy exchanged vows in November 2009, marking the beginning of their 14-year journey together. The couple’s love story reportedly began after they crossed paths at a gym. Having known each other for three years before officially starting to date, their relationship had been a testament to companionship and shared experiences. The former couple shares a daughter named Rianna, born in July 2014.

The actress will next be seen in Ayalaan, an upcoming Tamil science fiction film. It is being directed by R Ravikumar and produced by Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios. The film also stars Sivakarthikeyan, Rakul Preet Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Bhanupriya, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran and Bala Saravanan.