Mona Singh Gets Candid About Her Time Away From Television, Says, ‘It Was Not Easy’

Mona Singh, the talented actress known for her roles in popular TV shows like Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin and Kya Huaa Tera Vaada, has recently opened up about her time away from the small screen. In an exclusive interview, Mona shared her thoughts and experiences about her hiatus from television and the challenges she faced during this period.

Mona Singh’s Interview Talks About Her Career-

Quitting Television And Switching To Theatres-

In aa recent interview, Mona Singh talked about her taking a break from television and switching to theatre. The actress stated, “After 2-3 years, I decided to quit television and started working in theatres Raell Padmasee, and I loved it. Of course, you didn’t get that much paid for a role, but there is so much to learn that you are on your own stage, you manage, you think, and you navigate.”

Mona Singh’s Role Impact In 3 Idiots-

In the interview, Mona Singh talks about her small role in 3 Idiots. The actress stated, “I did point out to Raju, sir, kya yaar itna chota role hai,” later he replied, “Koi role chota ya bada nahi hota, it’s what you think of yourself.” Later Mona added, “And I think ek actor ke skill aur quality to deliver the best in the limited screen time and since the entire climax around me people did not forget, jab movie release hoke aaye sa are mujhe durr se bol rahe the ki “Push Mona Push, All Is Well, All Is Well,” so it was a different height, and the movie did so well.”

Selfie Moment With Bollywood King Khan-

In the interview, Siddarth Kannan asks about her picture with King Khan (Shah Rukh Khan) Mona Singh replies that, “I was invited for this birthday, when I went to wish him, toh Maine unko bola ki, I need a picture with you.” Later, Shah Rukh Khan replies, “No, Mona, not tonight there are in-house photographers, let us take picture with them.” She replies, “Okay sir, I respect your privacy, but woh in-house photographers koi aaya hi nahi toh main wait karti reh gayi and other people flocked in, and I was like, “Oh! Damn, Ab Gaya mere Mauka.”

“Later after the party, I was leaving and Samne se Shah Rukh sir was walking in with few of these people and I stopped by and I thanked him for the party and told him that I had a such a great time,” later Shah Rukh Khan asks Mona that, “ You wanted a selfie right?” Later Mona replied “Yeah, but it’s okay.” Shah Rukh Khan interrupts and says, “ No, no, no, give me your phone” Later, he took my phone, and it clicked two selfies with me.”

Marrying A South Actor-

The actress was asked about her marrying a south actor. Mona stated that, “Sham is a great guy, and mere saare friends toh sabse pehle khush ho gaye the, Oh! Tu South Indian se shaadi kar rahi hai ab khana bada accha milega tere ghar, I was like shut up” and said, “he is great guy too.”