Movie Buzz: The Kerala Story earns on day 3, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam first look impresses fans

Know more about The Kerala Story and how the movie starring Adah Sharma is currently winning hearts at the Indian box office. On the other hand, also check out the first look of Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam that you all will completely love for real

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
08 May,2023 14:39:59
Movie Buzz: The Kerala Story earns on day 3, Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam first look impresses fans

Adah Sharma is one of the finest and most admired actresses in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment space for the longest time and well, with every passing year, she’s only kept getting bigger and better in her form of art and craft. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and that’s why, despite having done few projects, she’s always managed to create stunning impact with her body of work. As far as work is concerned ladies and gentlemen, currently, her latest movie “The Kerala Story” is winning hearts at the box office for all the good reasons. Well, as far as numbers are concerned, it’s only growing and getting better. After business of Rs 8.03 crores and 11.22 crores on day 1 and 2 respectively, the movie earned 16 crores on day 3 thereby taking the total collection to 35.25 crores as per Taran Adarsh:

Check out the first look of Rajinikanth from Lal Salaam:

On the other hand, legendary superstar Rajinikanth is currently grabbing all the love and affection from his fans for his upcoming project. As far as social media is concerned, his upcoming project Lal Salaam is currently grabbing a lot of attention and love from the movie lovers. The first look is trending on social media everywhere and we love it. Well, do you want to check it out? See here folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and wonderful indeed, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

