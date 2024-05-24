‘Munjya’ Trailer: We meet the human cast members with Sharvari, Mona Singh & others who are affected by Munjya

Maddock Films, who brought us supernatural thrillers like ‘Stree’ and ‘Bhediya’, has now launched the highly anticipated trailer for their latest horror-comedy also introducing India’s best CGI actor ‘Munjya’. The trailer showcases him in all his glory and finally introduces the rest of the cast members as well.

Set to release in theatres on June 7, 2024, it is a story about Munjya who deals with the obsession of love, stitched in a horror story based on folklore.

The teaser and posters released earlier for Munjya garnered a wave of suspense across social media, where fans and critics were buzzing with curiosity about the mysterious ‘Munjya’ and its intriguing quest for ‘Munni’.

Dinesh Vijan says, “At the heart of it, this is Munjya’s love story and it’s about his first love – Munni. However, he doesn’t get her! If you’ve ever had an obsessive lover or obsessed over anybody, you will understand his POV. If not his, Munni’s for sure he jokingly adds. Munjya is technologically the most advanced CGI actor out there in India and we are very proud of it. It is going to be a spectacle for children, gen next and the whole family.”

Starring Sharvari, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj, the film helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar revolves around ‘Munjya,’ a rooted myth from the world of Indian belief and cultural system. Get ready to be scared and laugh out loud with Munjya.

Dinesh Vijan presents, “Munjya” directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik.