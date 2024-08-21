National Award-Winning Director Utpalendu Chakrabarty Passes Away at 76

The Indian film industry has lost a gem with the passing of National Award-winning director Utpalendu Chakrabarty. The 76-year-old filmmaker, who had been battling health issues for a long time, breathed his last at his residence in Regent Park, Kolkata, on Tuesday evening. According to sources, Chakraborty had had dementia and COPD and had recently undergone surgery for a broken backbone.

Chakraborty’s health had deteriorated significantly over the last 3-4 days, and he passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones. In an interview, his long-time assistant Arghya Mukhopadhyay revealed that doctors had confirmed that Chakrabarty suffered a heart attack.

Throughout his illustrious career, Chakrabarty received numerous accolades, including National Awards, President’s Awards, and NFDC Gold Medals. His film Chokh earned him a National Award, and its poster was painted by the legendary Satyajit Ray himself.

Chakrabarty’s family, including his wife Shatarupa and daughters Chitrangada and Ritabhari, lived separately and had no contact with him. It is unclear whether they will attend his last rites, scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The film fraternity has mourned the loss of a visionary director, Utpalendu Chakrabarty, whose thought-provoking films like ‘Moyna Tadanta’, ‘Chokh’, and ‘Debshishu’ have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. His legacy, rich with inspiration, will continue to guide and influence future generations of filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts.

As news of his passing spread, the film industry was engulfed in a wave of tributes, with many acknowledging Utpalendu Chakrabarty’s significant contribution to Indian cinema and his profound influence on contemporary filmmakers. His demise marks the end of an era, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him and admired his work.