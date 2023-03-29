It is no hidden secret that both Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his current wife Aaliya Siddiqui haven’t been getting along very well with each other. As per the media reports, trouble in their paradise came out in public for the first time in the year 2020. Ever since then, be it intentionally or unintentionally, the two of them have ended up washing their dirty linen in public. The reports about their fallout and divorce proceedings have been discussed in public for quite a long time and we are certainly aware of all of it.

So, what’s the latest update that we get to hear in this case readers? As per the latest media reports in India TV News, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly reached out to Aaliya for a full and final settlement. However, Aaliya reportedly revealed that she’s going to fight the case regarding the custody of their kids as they apparently don’t want to live with him. Aaliya was quoted by ETimes saying,

“Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him.”

