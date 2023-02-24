The fact that Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have had a troubled relationship in their married life is no hidden secret. Both of them have unfortunately ended up washing their dirty linen in public and that’s why, their entire personal life mess is out there for public to witness. Recently, the actor’s maid also made severe allegations against the actor in a viral video. Post that, we even heard reports that she later claimed that she was forced to allegedly say all that by his wife. Well, we now hear two big updates in the matter ladies and gentlemen. Aaliya Siddiqui has now filed a rape complaint against the actor. In a battle for custody, Aaliya revealed that Nawazuddin Siddiqui is claiming the custody of the kids.

On the other hand, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has also approached the Bombay High Court seeking whereabouts of his children as per the reports in Latestly. He raised questions regarding the educational status of the children since they are residents of Dubai and the children too are enrolled in school in Dubai but apparently they are in India with their mother since she’s here.

