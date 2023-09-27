Movies | News

Nayakan To Re-release On Kamal Haasan’s Birthday

Why didn’t Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam ever come together again after Nayakan? To this question, Kamal had replied, “All I will say is, the answer to the question that haunts both of us — why not another film together after Nayakan? Nayakan is no doubt the most influential film of my career.”

Author: Subhash K Jha
27 Sep,2023 14:15:46
Nayakan To Re-release On Kamal Haasan’s Birthday 855836

As the great Kamal Haasan turns 69 on November 7, plans are afoot to release his best-known(though not necessarily best) film Nayakan, a tribute to The Godfather which Mani Ratnam denied being a tribute to the Marlon Brando classic.

However Kamal Haasan was more candid one the source material for Nayakan. In a past interaction with this writer he admitted, “Nayakan was definitely inspired by The Godfather. In fact we were so conscious of our source material that we made deliberate efforts to make my characters dissimilar to Marlon Brando in bearing walk talk and attitude…hence the efforts to bring in a true-life Tamilian gangster in Mumbai …But Brando and the Godfather loomed large over Nayakan.”

Kamal Haasan went on to reveal that a lot of ideas and scenes derived from The Godfather couldn’t be used in Nayakan. “So we used it in my other Tamil tribute to The Godfather which was Thevar Magan. In fact in terms of ambience and setting Thevar Magan turned out to be closer to The Godfather than Nayakan.”

Why didn’t Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam ever come together again after Nayakan?

To this question, Kamal had replied, “All I will say is, the answer to the question that haunts both of us — why not another film together after Nayakan? Nayakan is no doubt the most influential film of my career.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

Comment Box

Related Post

Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour 835134
Project K First Look: Prabhas ups intensity in his iron shield armour
Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan's production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan 831678
Janhvi Kapoor set to make Tamil debut in Kamal Haasan’s production, opposite Pradeep Ranganathan
Kamal Haasan's playful cameo in daughter Shruti Haasan's Instagram Reel is winning internet 822795
Kamal Haasan’s playful cameo in daughter Shruti Haasan’s Instagram Reel is winning internet
Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer 'Project K' 819797
Big News: Kamal Haasan joins cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Project K’
From Masculinity to Femininity: The Powerful Performances of Male Actors in Female Roles 811437
From Masculinity to Femininity: The Powerful Performances of Male Actors in Female Roles
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice 805026
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice

Latest Stories

Mohit Malik's blood sugar drops due to intense stress on the shoots 855839
Mohit Malik’s blood sugar drops due to intense stress on the shoots
Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories 855785
Avneet Kaur Heats Up Goa In Blue Co ord Set, Funky Specs, And Gold Accessories
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation 855812
Kumkum Bhagya update: Mugdha Chaphekar Breaks Silence On Generation Leap, Makes Big Revelation
Newlywed Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pen overwhelming note for fans for their warm wishes, read 855814
Newlywed Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha pen overwhelming note for fans for their warm wishes, read
Siddharth Nigam to host Dance Plus 7, mother Vibha Nigam reacts 855809
Siddharth Nigam to host Dance Plus 7, mother Vibha Nigam reacts
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan’s health deteriorates, Jordan's bold condition shocks Elahi 855808
Junooniyatt update: Jahaan’s health deteriorates, Jordan’s bold condition shocks Elahi
Read Latest News