For quite a long time, fans were worried and anxious about the fact as to which film will be India’s official entry to the Oscars this year. While some debated it should be ‘The Kashmir Files’, others felt it could be ‘RRR’. Well finally, we have an update on the same.

As per the latest media reports in India Today, Director Pan Nalin’s internationally acclaimed film ‘Chhello Show’, titled ‘Last Film Show’ in English, has been selected as India’s official entry into the Oscars 2023. The Gujarati film is said to be partly an autobiographical drama that follows nine-year-old boy Samay, whose life turns upside down after watching his first movie.

