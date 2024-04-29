From ‘Naatu Naatu’ to ‘Oo Antava’ & Others: 6 South-Indian Dance numbers to tap your feet to this International Dance Day

South Indian cinema has undeniably carved its niche on the global stage, captivating audiences worldwide with its infectious beats and mesmerizing dance moves. On this International Dance Day, let’s put our dancing shoes and revisit the viral chart-busters that transcended borders, leaving an indelible mark on the world of dance. From Oscar-winning tracks to iconic hook steps that conquered reels, these songs have redefined dance and set the stage on fire –

Naatu Naatu – RRR

Global sensations Ram Charan and Jr. NTR set the world on fire with their electrifying moves in “Naatu Naatu” from RRR. This Oscar-winning track not only showcased their star power but also introduced a hook step that captivated celebrities and fans worldwide.

Oo Antava – Pushpa

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s mesmerising dance number in Pushpa had audiences grooving along to its irresistible beats. The song’s infectious energy and Samantha’s captivating performance made it an instant hit, igniting dance floors everywhere.

Ra Ra Rakkamma – Vikrant Rona

Featuring Kichcha Sudeep and Jacqueline Fernandez, “Ra Ra Rakkamma” emerged as the ultimate groove anthem, with its catchy beats and dynamic choreography. The song’s magnetic appeal transcended borders, earning it a spot among the most iconic dance numbers.

Vaathi Coming – Master

Thalapathy Vijay’s electrifying performance in “Vaathi Coming” set the dance floor ablaze with its infectious rhythm and high-energy choreography. The song’s signature hook step became a nationwide sensation.

Srivalli – Pushpa

Allu Arjun’s famous shoulder hook step in “Srivalli” became an instant signature move, captivating audiences with his charm. The song’s infectious groove made it a chart-topper and a favorite among dance enthusiasts.

Kaavaalaa – Jailer

Tamannaah Bhatia’s sensational hook step in “Kaavaalaa” took the internet by storm, showcasing her effortless grace and unmatched talent on the dance floor. The song became a viral sensation, with fans across the globe attempting to emulate her iconic moves.