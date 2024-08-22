Patralekhaa on being angry with pregnancy rumors & coping with them

Actor Patralekhaa is currently on a roll where she has back-to-back projects rolling and she is managing to make a mark gradually.

However, if there is one thing that she is constantly in the news about that is her now-married life with actor Rajkummar Rao and then-life of being boyfriend and girlfriend. But if the one thing that has affected her the most amidst all this is rumors about her pregnancy which keep popping up time and again. In the recent past Patralekhaa has been constantly been the victim of multiple rumors about fans speculating her pregnancy, especially when she posts images and if at all, some of them have her look bloated or so.

Talking about this, she admitted to being bothered and affected by these claims and how they affect her confidence to have public interactions as well.

She highlighted that there are days as a girl, she doesn’t feel happy in life and whenever she looks bloated, people start speculating about her being pregnant.

And hence to save herself from being bothered, she now just looks at the image, doesn’t read the comments and moves on.

For the uninitiated, Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot in 2021 after dating each other for several years and they first began doing so about a decade ago when they worked on the film, Citylights. Patralekhaa will next be seen in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack on Netflix, while Rao is currently basking in the immense success of Stree 2.