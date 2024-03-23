Princess of Wales Kate Middleton battling cancer

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, who had long been away from the public eye, recently put an end to all the brewing speculations and conspiracy theories about her absence. She posted a video message on March 22 where she has disclosed that she is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. The news has sent shockwaves across the globe, as millions express their support and solidarity for the royal figure

As per reports in Times Of India, in a video message, the Princess of Wales said, “I am well and getting stronger every day. I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”

Kate added: “It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis (her children) in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok. As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.”