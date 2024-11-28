Pyaar Ka Punchnama Actress Sonalli Seygall And Husband Ashesh Sajnani Blessed With A Baby Girl, Read Here

Actress Sonnalli Seygall, celebrated for her roles in popular films such as ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama,’ ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2,’ and ‘Jai Mummy Di,’ has joyfully announced the arrival of her first child, a beautiful baby girl, with her husband, Ashesh Sajnani, who is known for his restaurant ventures. According to reports, Sonnalli welcomed her little one on Wednesday evening at the esteemed Surya Hospital located in Santacruz. The delivery was a smooth normal process, and both the mother and her newborn daughter are thriving. This marks a delightful new chapter in the couple’s life, filled with love and happiness.

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June last year, and in August this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their first child together.

Sonnalli and Ashesh are absolutely radiant with joy as they welcome their precious little bundle of joy into the world. This day marks an extraordinary milestone in their lives, one that they will cherish forever. Their hearts are overflowing with gratitude for the immense love and support they have received from family and friends during this incredible journey.

We have seen Sonalli being active on social media all through her pregnancy posting pictures of herself and her baby bump.

The actress gained recognition for her roles in the films “Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2” and “Wedding Pullav,” showcasing her talent in romantic comedies. She also made a memorable appearance alongside the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in a popular advertisement, which captivated audiences and heightened her visibility in the industry. Most recently, she was featured in the comedy-drama film “Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai,” directed by Raj Trivedi, where she brought her character to life with a delightful blend of humor and emotion.

