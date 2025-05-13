Sonnalli Seygall Talks About How Difficult It Is to Be a Mother

In an emotional and deeply personal conversation as part of Femina’s “For Mom, With Love” series, actress Sonnalli Seygall opens up about the transformation she went through after becoming a mother herself—and how that experience completely changed how she sees her mom.

Known for her charming screen presence in films like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Sonnalli Seygall gets candid in this heartfelt tribute to her mother’s strength, resilience, and endless love.

Here are some of the powerful moments Sonnalli Seygall shared in her tribute:

* Realizing Her Mother Is a Superhuman

Sonnalli Seygall admits that it was only after she became a mother herself that she truly understood the sacrifices, emotional labor, and nonstop demands of motherhood. “After having my daughter, I realized my mom is not human—she’s a superhuman,” she shares. This moment of clarity hit her hard as she began experiencing firsthand the round-the-clock responsibility and fierce protectiveness that comes with being a parent

* Speaking About Postpartum Depression

Sonnalli Seygall also opened up about her struggle with postpartum depression, a topic that’s still considered taboo in many parts of society. She candidly reflected on the emotional lows and overwhelming feelings she faced after childbirth, making it clear that motherhood isn’t always glowing smiles and picture-perfect moments. Her honesty is refreshing and comforting to countless new mothers who may be silently enduring the same.

* Telling Her Mother She Was Pregnant

Recalling a touching memory, Sonnalli Seygall described the moment she told her mother she was pregnant. Her mother reacted with love, concern, and overwhelming emotion. “The moment I told her, I saw her instantly switch into protective mode,” she said. That instant transformation reaffirmed to Sonnalli Seygall just how deep a mother’s instinct runs and how beautifully overwhelming the journey of motherhood can be.

* The Unseen Strength of a Mother

Throughout the video, Sonnalli Seygall emphasizes that being a mother means constantly giving—physically, emotionally, and mentally. “It’s so difficult to be a mother,” she says, adding that her own experience gave her a newfound respect for her mom’s strength and sacrifices.

This heartfelt conversation isn’t just a tribute to her mother—it’s a reminder of how layered and demanding motherhood truly is.

Through tears, laughter, and reflection, Sonnalli Seygall reminds us to cherish, celebrate, and deeply appreciate the women who have been our guiding lights.

View Instagram Post 1: Sonnalli Seygall Talks About How Difficult It Is to Be a Mother

Source: Femina India