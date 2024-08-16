‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ fame Sonnalli Seygall announces pregnancy

It seems to be a fantastic 24 hours for the entertainment industry where it was less than a day ago, when actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee went on to announce her pregnancy with husband, Shahnawaz Shaikh after being married for about two years.

And now, joining the bandwagon and coming with her own big announcement is actor Sonnalli Saygal Sajnani.

The actor, who is best remembered for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 went on to announce the big news taking to Instagram in a very unique way. Sharing three images, Seygall captioned it saying, “From beer bottles to baby bottles… Ashesh’s life is about to change! As for me, some things stay the same Was eating for 1… now eating for 2! Meanwhile Shamsher is taking notes on how to be a good big brother Overjoyed & Grateful Keep us in your prayers

December 2024 coming !”-

As seen, the first image was a witty one as Seygall was munching on snacks due to her craving while several chocolates are laid out in front of her, while husband Ashlesh Sajnani is seen drinking some beer while looking at a bottle of baby milk and being surprised by it, as their pet dog, Shamsher watches on.

In the second image, Shamsher is made to look at a book that is titled, ‘How to be a big brother’. And finally, the last image focused on a book that was titled, ‘The Daily Dad’.

On the work front, Seygall was last seen in the film, JNU: Jahangir National University while also having several films like Noorani Chehra, Black Currency: The Fake Currency Truth Unfolds and Boondi Raita lined up ahead.