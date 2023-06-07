ADVERTISEMENT
Pyaar ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot with Ashesh Sajnani

Sonnalli Seygall, the talented actress, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani in a gurdwara in Mumbai. Sonnalli looked stunning, dressed in pink, with a pink chooda, while the groom wore a white sherwani.

Author: Manisha Suthar
07 Jun,2023 14:54:36
Sonnalli Seygall, the talented actress, who rose to fame with her role in Pyaar ka Punchnama, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ashesh L Sajnani in a gurdwara in Mumbai. As per reports in the media, Sonnalli looked stunning, dressed in pink, with a pink chooda, while the groom wore a white sherwani and twinned with her as he wore a pink turban.

Sonnalli Seygall’s close friends from the industry were all present, dressed in ivory and white for the wedding. Filmmaker Luv Ranjan, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Mandira Bedi, Sumona Chakravarti, Shama Sikander, Raai Laxmi, Shenaz Treasury, Rohan Gandotra, Karan V Grover, Vanessa Walai attended Sonnalli and Ashesh’s wedding.

The report states Seygall will have a lavish reception on June 8. The reception is going to be star-studded as well. Sonnalli took to Instagram and shared the photos from her wedding. She captioned her photos: “Sabr & Shukr 🙏🩷” Check below!

On the work front, Sonnalli featured in the films like Wedding Pullav, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, High Jack, Setters, and Jai Mummy Di, to name a few. She also appeared in web shows Illegal – Justice, Out of Order, and Anamika. Along with movies and web series, Sonnalli also featured in the music videos Jab Hum Padheya Karte The, Dholna, Churi, and Ishq Da Rog to name a few.

Congratulations to the couple!

