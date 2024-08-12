Radhika Pandit and Yash Celebrate 8 Years of Engagement: A Journey of Love and Togetherness

South Indian cinema’s beloved couple, Radhika Pandit and Yash are celebrating a significant milestone in their relationship—their 8th engagement anniversary. Radhika took to social media to share a few throwback pictures of the couple, captioning them with a heartfelt message: ” 8 years ago on this day when we got engaged, I knew I’d choose you in a hundred lifetimes.”

The post features two adorable photos of the couple. The first is a selfie of the duo, beaming with smiles, showcasing their youthful energy. The second photo captures them in traditional attire, exuding elegance and grace.

Radhika Pandit, known for her versatility in films like “Krishnan Love Story” and “Doddmane Hudga,” and Yash, who has made a mark with his performances in “Google” and “KGF: Chapter 1”, has been a symbol of love and togetherness in the South Indian film industry. Their relationship has inspired many, and their social media posts often give fans a glimpse into their happy life together.

As they celebrate this milestone, fans are reminded of their journey, from their early days as co-stars to becoming life partners. The couple’s love story is a testament to the power of true love and companionship. Despite their busy schedules, they have always prioritized their relationship, making time for each other and cherishing every moment.

Radhika and Yash’s engagement anniversary celebrates their commitment to each other, and their fans are thrilled to see them grow together. As they continue to shine in their respective careers, their love remains the constant that binds them together. Here’s wishing the lovely couple many more years of happiness, love, and togetherness!