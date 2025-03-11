Rajkummar Rao & Shraddha Kapoor battle it out – who takes credit for ‘Stree 2’ success?

The team behind Stree 2 recently came together for a lighthearted video addressing a playful debate over the film’s success. The movie, featuring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, achieved remarkable box office numbers. However, discussions about who should take credit for its popularity sparked a fun exchange among the cast.

In a video shared by Star Gold’s official Instagram handle, the actors, along with director Amar Kaushik, sat down for an informal discussion. Kaushik began by acknowledging the overwhelming audience response, but before he could finish, Abhishek Banerjee humorously interrupted, claiming ownership of the film. Shraddha Kapoor followed suit, asserting that the movie belonged to her. Rajkummar Rao, not one to be left out, confidently stated that the audience already knew the answer—that the film was his. Aparshakti Khurana then joined the friendly argument.

Eventually, attention shifted to Amar Kaushik, who subtly indicated that the film’s direction played a key role. The actors nodded in agreement, with Banerjee emphasizing that a director’s vision brings a film to life. In a final conclusion, the team set aside individual claims and dedicated the film’s success to the viewers, acknowledging that the audience’s support made Stree 2 a phenomenon.

Following its theatrical run, the film is now set for its World Television Premiere on March 15, 2025, on Star Gold. Released on August 15, 2024, Stree 2 emerged as the highest-grossing film of the year, collecting over ₹620 crores at the domestic box office.