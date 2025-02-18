Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi stuck in a time loop on ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ teaser

Maddock Films has announced its latest project, Bhool Chuk Maaf, adding to its growing slate of releases in 2025. Following Skyforce and Chhaava, the production house has now introduced this romantic comedy, set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.

The film, directed and written by Karan Sharma, features Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead roles. Set in Varanasi, the story revolves around Ranjan, a young man who lands a government job with hopes of marrying his love, Titli. However, just before the wedding, a series of unexpected events disrupt his plans, leading to a journey filled with challenges and revelations.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan in collaboration with Amazon MGM Studios, Bhool Chuk Maaf explores themes of love, fate, and redemption. Known for films like Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Maddock Films continues to bring stories rooted in everyday life with a mix of humor and emotion.

With its fresh pairing and engaging premise, the film aims to offer an entertaining experience. The teaser has already been released, giving audiences a glimpse of what to expect. As the release date approaches, more details about the film’s narrative and characters are likely to be revealed.