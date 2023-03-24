A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in ladies and gentlemen.

As per the latest media reports in Times Of India, filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar who’s best known for hit films like Parineeta and Mardani passed away. He was 67 when he breathed his last. He was reportedly on dialysis and his potassium levels had apparently dropped drastically post which he passed away in the hospital.

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. Here’s hoping and praying that his family gets the strength to bear with this loss. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com